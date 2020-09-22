Gibson Dunn Lawyer Gets Senate Nod To Join EEOC

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 5:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate confirmed Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP associate Andrea Lucas to a seat on the five-member Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Tuesday, leaving two EEOC nominees tapped by President Donald Trump still awaiting a vote. Gibson Dunn lawyer Andrea Lucas will replace outgoing Republican EEOC Commissioner Victoria Lipnic, whose term expired in July. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images) Senate lawmakers confirmed Lucas, by a 49-44 party-line vote, to fill a seat currently occupied by outgoing member Victoria Lipnic, the Republican former acting chair of the agency who stayed on after her term expired in July. Agency policy allows for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS