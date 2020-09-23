AIG Says It's Not On The Hook For Thermo Fisher Pollution

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT) -- AIG owes no coverage to Thermo Fisher for cleanup of contaminated groundwater at a New Jersey facility because the company failed to mention that it had been monitoring pollution at two wells near its site for nearly three decades, the insurer said in a complaint. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. failed to inform AIG Specialty Insurance Co. of two consent orders governing the site and the presence of PFAS, a "forever chemical" known for its longevity in the environment and the human body, found in the groundwater when applying for a pollution liability policy and withheld the information from AIG until it...

