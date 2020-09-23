Consultant Accuses Ernst & Young Of Fraud To Gain Contract

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 4:32 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts environmental consulting firm accused Ernst & Young LLP on Tuesday in Massachusetts federal court of obtaining compliance information under false pretenses in order to poach a contract worth roughly $2.1 million in profits. Ernst & Young allegedly asked for information from EnviroNet LLC when they were both doing work for a Dupont entity, but instead of honoring the understanding that the information wouldn't be used to win a contract with the company, Ernst & Young turned around and used EnviroNet's help to win the business, EnviroNet claims in a complaint filed Tuesday. "EY used the information and analysis which...

