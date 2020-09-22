'Toy Story 4' Character Is Evel Knievel Ripoff, Suit Says

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 10:44 PM EDT) -- The owner of the Evel Knievel brand accused The Walt Disney Co. and Pixar of ripping off the famous motorcycle daredevil's likeness for the stuntman character Duke Caboom in last year's "Toy Story 4," according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Nevada federal court. Stunt performer Robert Craig Knievel, known as Evel Knievel, gained worldwide fame in the 1960s performing dangerous ramp-to-ramp motorcycle jumps and surviving dramatic crashes, and he eventually assigned K and K Promotions Inc. ownership of all trademarks, copyrights, rights of publicity and other intellectual property related to his name, image and likeness, according to the complaint....

