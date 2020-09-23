Fired Cryptocurrency Worker Defeats Trade Secrets Suit

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 5:44 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has thrown out cryptocurrency exchange Kraken's trade secrets suit against a fired financial analyst it accused of potentially endangering its office by revealing its location, which it said violated a confidentiality pact the employee signed. U.S. District Judge Maxine M. Chesney on Tuesday granted Nathan Peter Runyon's motion to dismiss two federal counts of misappropriating trade secrets and unlawful access of a protected computer, as well as two state claims by his former employer Payward Inc., which does business as Kraken. "The complaint includes no facts to support a finding that Runyon's accessing the laptop caused damage...

