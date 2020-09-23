MPs Call On Gov't, Regulators For Answers On FinCEN Files

Law360, London (September 23, 2020, 11:51 AM BST) -- Law enforcers in the U.K. must explain how they will stamp out economic crime, an influential parliamentary committee said Wednesday while calling on the government and regulators for answers after the "deeply troubling" FinCEN files leak. Mel Stride, chairman of the Treasury Committee, sought answers from the Financial Conduct Authority and government departments after documents were leaked detailing over 200,000 suspicious bank transactions totaling $2 trillion. The documents, filed with the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN, cite the U.K. as a "higher risk jurisdiction'' and compare it to offshore jurisdictions such as Cyprus. Over 3,000 U.K. registered companies are named...

