Danske Bank Hit With More Suits Over AML Scandal

Law360, London (September 23, 2020, 5:17 PM BST) -- A new spate of lawsuits filed in Danish courts this week against embattled banking giant Danske Bank A/S over money laundering scandals brings the total amount claimed against the bank to $1 billion, a law firm representing investors said. International law firm DRRT said Tuesday that a fifth and final round of lawsuits has been filed in the Copenhagen City Court on behalf of institutional investors seeking to hold the bank accountable for its recent money laundering scandal. The filings included 55 institutional investors represented by DRRT, the firm said. The claims filed in the final round add up to just...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS