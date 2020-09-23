Courts Eye Reforms To Disclosure Rules Amid Complaints

Law360, London (September 23, 2020, 5:44 PM BST) -- Potential revisions to the English business courts' discovery process have been sent to the civil procedure rules committee for consideration, after litigators complained that parts of the new rules were "too complex and onerous." Justice Julian Flaux, chair of the disclosure working group, announced Tuesday several proposed clarifications and amendments to the new rules currently being piloted, including on how lawyers should deal with adverse documents and notices to current and former employees connected to disputes. Since its launch in January 2019, the two-year disclosure pilot has applied to all cases in the Business and Property Courts, excluding competition, admiralty and...

