Spain Ordered To Take Back Ship Investors' Tax Benefits

Law360, London (September 23, 2020, 8:33 PM BST) -- A European Union court on Wednesday said tax breaks given to buyers of Spanish ships had to be returned after the bloc's top court found they provided an unlawful competitive advantage. The General Court reversed its 2015 decision annulling the European Commission's finding that the tax breaks amounted to illegal state aid in light of the European Court of Justice's 2018 decision taking issue with the lower court's interpretation of the bloc's state aid rules. After the ECJ referred the case back to wrap up some pleaded matters that had not been reviewed in light of the earlier ruling, the General Court...

