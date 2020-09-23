EU Banks Win Legal Fight Against Funding Contributions

Law360, London (September 23, 2020, 4:39 PM BST) -- Three financial institutions won their legal challenge Wednesday against the European Union's central resolution authority over the size of their contributions to the bloc's fund for helping failing banks over concerns about a lack of transparency. The EU's General Court annulled three decisions by the Single Resolution Board, the European agency responsible for restructuring major failing credit institutions, finding them partly unlawful. The rulings were over "ex-ante" contributions to the 2017 Single Resolution Fund by German banks Landesbank Baden-Württemberg and Portigon, and Hypo Vorarlberg Bank in Austria. The court found that the SRB "did not produce any evidence of the authenticity...

