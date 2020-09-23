Latham, Davis Polk, Whalen Guide GoodRx's $1.1B IPO

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Shares of GoodRx, whose platform helps users find coupons and compare prices for prescription drugs, took off Wednesday as the company raised $1.1 billion to support business growth in an initial public offering guided by Latham, Davis Polk and Whalen. Latham & Watkins LLP-led GoodRx Holdings Inc.'s 34.6 million shares — including 23.4 million offered by the company and nearly 11.2 million being sold by shareholders — began trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "GDRX." The company offered the shares at $33 each, according to a press release, well above the original range of $24 to $28 that would have...

