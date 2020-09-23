Utah Seeks 10th Circ. Rehearing Over Coal Plant Permit Row

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 5:06 PM EDT) -- Utah urged the full Tenth Circuit to review what it called an exceptionally important question of whether the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency was right not to oppose a state-issued permit for a coal power plant. Utah wants an en banc review of a panel decision the state says created a circuit split on the issue of whether Title V permit reauthorization under the Clean Air Act is an appropriate vehicle for re-examining the validity of preconstruction Title I permits. In July, a Tenth Circuit panel ordered the EPA to review its decision not to oppose Utah's permit for a Berkshire Hathaway-affiliated...

