Shearman-Led Insurance Startup Raises $250M In Funding

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 2:49 PM EDT) -- Small business and self-employment insurer Next Insurance said Wednesday it raised $250 million in a Shearman & Sterling LLP-guided funding round that was led by Alphabet's private equity arm CapitalG. Palo Alto, Calif.-based Next Insurance Inc. said in a statement that the proceeds from its Series D round mean it has now raised $631 million. The company provides a range of insurance products, in particular for small businesses and self-employed individuals such as general contractors and photographers. A spokesperson for Next Insurance said the funding would be used for things such as continuing to grow the business, expanding its product line...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS