Bank Tells 7th Circ. It Gave Proper Notice In Contract Fight

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 5:44 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit panel on Wednesday pushed Sterling National Bank to address why it waited to seek indemnity from the sellers of a payroll financing company for allegedly overcharging bank clients $1 million until months after the bank told federal prosecutors it was investigating the conduct. The bank, which acquired payroll financing company Damian Services Corp. and eventually sought to force the sellers to reimburse it for the inflated charges, defended the timing of its indemnity request during oral arguments before a Seventh Circuit panel. An Illinois federal court found in June 2019 that the stock purchase agreement for Sterling's acquisition...

