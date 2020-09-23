Amazon Bypasses Pa. High Court Liability Ruling With Deal

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 5:25 PM EDT) -- A woman who says she was blinded by a defective dog collar she bought from a third-party seller on Amazon told the Third Circuit on Wednesday that she's agreed to end her lawsuit against the e-commerce giant, months after the appeals court asked the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania to weigh in. Settling the case sidesteps the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's consideration of a state law question central to the case — whether Amazon can face strict liability for defective products sold by third parties on its website. The stipulation of dismissal filing comes after the Third Circuit revived plaintiff Heather Oberdorf's suit and then heard...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS