AmerisourceBergen Says Chancery Records Ruling Too Broad

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Drug wholesaling giant AmerisourceBergen Corp. urged Delaware's Supreme Court justices on Wednesday to reverse a January Chancery Court ruling that it said tilted sharply toward stockholders in disputes over demands for company records, potentially setting up businesses for harassment. Arguing before the full five-member court, Michael D. Blanchard of Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP, counsel for AmerisourceBergen, said Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster's decision in the ongoing case went beyond longstanding court majority findings on stockholder rights to records when he granted investor demands for a probe of AmerisourceBergen's compliance with opioid distribution laws. The vice chancellor's ruling included permission for...

