Deutsche Bank Found Not Liable For Taxes In Cum-Ex Fraud

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 5:48 PM EDT) -- Deutsche Bank isn't liable for unpaid taxes tied to illicit dividend trades by private German lender M.M. Warburg & Co., a Frankfurt, Germany, court ruled Wednesday in Europe's cum-ex tax avoidance scandal. In dismissing Warburg's lawsuit, including a damages claim of €167 million ($195 million), the Frankfurt Regional Court rejected arguments that Deutsche Bank should have transferred the money to German tax authorities years ago because it had been a custodian for some of the transactions. "The Warburg private bank is the original tax debtor and must therefore bear the taxes in relation to Deutsche Bank," the decision said. However, the...

