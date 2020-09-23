Instacart Strikes Deal For Cornershop To Stop Image Scrapes

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 8:10 PM EDT) -- Grocery delivery company Instacart on Wednesday reached an agreement with Uber-owned competitor Cornershop on the terms of a preliminary injunction that will bar Cornershop from scraping Instacart's platform of copyrighted product images and descriptions. Maplebear Inc., which does business as Instacart, sued Cornershop Technologies Inc. in Texas federal court in July, accusing the company of carrying out a "brazen" scheme to take the images, descriptions and pricing data for thousands of products that Instacart said it spent millions to catalog. In the joint motion asking U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap to enter the stipulated preliminary injunction the parties filed Wednesday, Cornershop...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS