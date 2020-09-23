Boehringer Escapes Suit Over Underfilled Inhalers

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 8:26 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge granted Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s bid to toss a class action claiming it falsely marketed a lung disease inhaler as containing twice the amount of drug that it actually delivered, saying Wednesday that the consumers' claims lack scientific evidence. U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill said that while the buyers showed a causal connection between their physical and economic injuries and Boehringer's conduct, there's no evidence that their "self-reports" and "collection of online reviews" are scientific in nature, as required by the FDA to change a preapproved label. Although the drug users diligently recorded their daily usage...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS