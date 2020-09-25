Investor Says $100M Credit Suisse RMBS Suit Not Too Late

Law360, London (September 25, 2020, 7:59 PM BST) -- A Jersey-based investment vehicle has said time should not be a barrier in its $100 million London lawsuit against Credit Suisse over toxic mortgage-backed securities, as it took U.S. prosecutors years to uncover the alleged misconduct. Loreley Financing (Jersey) No 30 Ltd. said it had no reason to suspect Credit Suisse AG had acted dishonestly in the lead-up to the 2008 financial crash until after the lender reached a $5.3 billion settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice in connection with its sale of residential mortgage-backed securities, in a reply filed with the High Court Wednesday. Loreley's lawsuit argues it was defrauded...

