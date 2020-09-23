Union's Wage Deal Dooms Worker's FLSA Suit, 5th Circ. Says

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 7:49 PM EDT) -- An ex-rubber factory worker can't make his employer cough up more money to compensate a proposed class of workers for pre-shift duties because the company settled those claims in a deal with the workers' union, the Fifth Circuit said Wednesday. The three-judge panel said that Michael David Stuntz doesn't have a case under the Fair Labor Standards Act because Ashland Elastomers' 2013 deal with Steelworkers Union Local 228 and subsequent payments released the workers' claims under the National Labor Relations Act, affirming the company's summary judgment win. Ashland's factory ownership successor was also cleared of linked retaliation claims. "The Early Relief Payout...

