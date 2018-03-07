Former Pharma Exec Settles SEC Insider Trading Claim

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 6:42 PM EDT) -- The former controller of a now-shuttered pharmaceutical company agreed Wednesday to pay $170,228 to settle insider trading claims from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which said he relied on material nonpublic information to sell his shares and profit $85,000 before the company's stock tanked. Edward T. Kelly, former controller of Aceto Corp., consented to the settlement that bars him from serving as an officer or director of a public company and enjoins him from violating securities laws, without admitting or denying the allegations of the complaint. The proposed settlement is subject to court approval. On March 7, 2018, Kelly, 63,...

