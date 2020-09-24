Pot Co. Says LA Suburb Taking Kickbacks For Licenses

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 7:54 PM EDT) -- A cannabis company is accusing the city of Commerce, California, of conspiring with a lobbyist to run a kickback scheme tied to cannabis licenses, according to a lawsuit filed in state court. From The Earth LLC says it lost out on its bid to get several cannabis business licenses in Commerce after it refused to go along with the scheme, run by lobbyist Mario Beltran, according to the suit filed Tuesday. From The Earth submitted its application to city officials, and not long afterward began receiving calls and emails from Beltran, according to the suit. Beltran told the company it needed...

