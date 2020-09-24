Ex-Union Prez Gets 3½ Years For Setting Up 'Brutal Assault'

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 8:54 PM EDT) -- A former ironworkers union president received 3½ years in prison for helping organize an attack on nonunion workers that left at least one victim hospitalized, the U.S. Department of Justice has said. An Indiana federal judge sentenced Jeffrey Veach on Wednesday after he admitted to helping coordinate the attack that left one worker hospitalized with a broken jaw, according to the DOJ. In a statement, the Justice Department called the incident a "brutal assault." The January 2016 attack happened in Dyer, Indiana, after Veach, then-president of Iron Workers Local 395, tried to get a group of nonunion workers on a job...

