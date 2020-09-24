FX Firm Loses Bid For Mogul's Financial Info In Crypto Suit

Law360, London (September 24, 2020, 5:33 PM BST) -- A judge gutted a foreign exchange firm's bid for evidence from bitcoin tycoon Craig Wright in litigation over the closure of his wife's cryptocurrency account, denying the disclosure of financial documents. Peter MacDonald Eggers QC, sitting as a judge of the High Court, issued the ruling in a case brought by Wright's wife, Ramona Ang, who is pursuing compensation claims against Cyprus-based Reliantco Investments Ltd. for terminating her bitcoin futures trading account without allowing her to remove funds. Wright has publicly claimed to be Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious creator of bitcoin. Although he is not a party to the litigation, Reliantco sought...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS