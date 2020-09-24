Dentons Called Out For Opposing Privilege Fight In Scam Suit

Law360, London (September 24, 2020, 9:18 PM BST) -- A judge on Thursday denied an attempt by Dentons Europe LLP to lower costs in a case stemming from an alleged €6.5 million ($7.6 million) gold dust investment scam, after concluding that the law firm had not been neutral in the investors' application for disclosure. Master Julia Clark rejected Dentons' argument that it was a neutral party in the investors' application to force the law firm to hand over communications its predecessor, Salans LLP, had with the now-dissolved Anabus Holdings Ltd. The master pointed to assertions Dentons' lawyers made in defense filings, witness statements and various correspondence throughout the proceedings, which...

