Japanese Auto Leasing Cos. Ink $2.8B Merger

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Japanese auto leasing and financial services groups Mitsubishi UFJ Lease and Hitachi Capital said Thursday they've agreed to a $2.8 billion merger to help them both better withstand macroeconomic changes in the world. Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Co. Ltd. and Hitachi Capital Corp. said in statements that the deal is a continuation of a 2016 alliance between them, as well as the recognition they can complement each other's businesses and will be more resilient to external forces through a merger. As part of the deal, Mitsubishi UFJ Lease will absorb Hitachi Capital and pay its target's shareholders about 294 billion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS