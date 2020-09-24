Kid-Focused Fintech Hits $1.2B Valuation With Latest Funding

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Greenlight, the creator of a personal finance management platform for children, said Thursday that its valuation had surpassed $1.2 billion after its latest financing round. Atlanta-based Greenlight Financial Technology Inc. said it reached unicorn status — which refers to privately owned startups that are valued at $1 billion or more — after raising $215 million in a Series C funding round led by venture capital firms Canapi Ventures and TTV Capital, according to a Thursday announcement the fundraise. New investors that participated in the financing round include BOND, DST Global, Goodwater Capital, Fin VC and its first institutional investor Relay Ventures,...

