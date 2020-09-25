Federal Rules Committees Are Still Mostly White And Male

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 7:48 PM EDT) -- The committees responsible for writing the rules for the federal courts, including the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, remain 92% white and about two-thirds male, according to research by a University of Seattle law professor. In a forthcoming paper in the UCLA Law Review, professor Brooke Coleman, who is also the university's co-associate dean of research and faculty development, presents her findings on the racial and gender demographics of the federal courts' six committees responsible for rulemaking, showing that although the committees have become more gender-diverse over time, they remain overwhelmingly white and male. "In considering diversity's impact on these questions, the focus...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS