Pot Biz Can't Raise New Tax Arguments In 9th Circ., US Says

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 2:03 PM EDT) -- A California dispensary faced with an $11 million tax bill cannot challenge a law prohibiting federal tax deductions for marijuana businesses because it didn't raise such arguments in the U.S. Tax Court, the government told the Ninth Circuit. Harborside Health Center failed to raise arguments in Tax Court that challenged the constitutionality of Internal Revenue Code Section 280E, which bars businesses engaged in the sale of federally prohibited drugs such as marijuana from taking federal tax deductions, the U.S. government said in a brief Wednesday. Because those claims weren't raised in Tax Court, they cannot be considered in the Ninth Circuit,...

