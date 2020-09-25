Immigration Attys Rush To File Visa Apps As Changes Loom

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 2:28 PM EDT) -- The application process for H-1B specialty occupation visas is expected to become more fraught with uncertainty as looming policy changes could transform and restrict eligibility — even as applicants brace for a fee hike that kicks in next month. Immigration attorneys across the U.S. told Law360 that their workloads have spiked recently as they hurry to submit green card and visa applications for clients before those fees increase Oct. 2. And while continuing to navigate the challenges of remote work during the pandemic, they must also prepare clients for upcoming rules revising the criteria for H-1B visas and the minimum salary...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS