Fla. High Court Limits State's Liability In Parkland Shooting

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 8:13 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court ruled Thursday that state law limits the Broward County School Board to having to pay at most a total of $300,000 to victims and their families in litigation over the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, in which 17 people were killed. The state's highest court applied its decision from another opinion released Thursday in which the justices concluded that the liability of the state, its agencies and subdivisions in litigation over mass shootings falls under a state law on governmental immunity that caps damages at $200,000 per claimant or a...

