TM Examiners Notch Win In Fight Over Trump's Exec Orders

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 10:34 PM EDT) -- An arbitrator has found that parts of two Trump administration policies that limited what job terms federal agencies must negotiate with unions and that curbed on-the-job union activity must be axed. Arbitrator William E. Persina handed the win Monday to the National Treasury Employees Union, Chapter 245, whose members include trademark lawyers and examiners, in a dispute with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The arbitrator specifically told the USPTO to lift a restriction on so-called official time, or the time federal union employee representatives are allowed to use for union activities while workers are on duty. Additionally, the arbitrator said that the...

