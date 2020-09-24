Freshfields Elects 1st Female Senior Partner In Its History

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP on Thursday announced the appointment of a new leadership team that includes the London-based law firm's first female senior partner-elect. Georgia Dawson, who is currently the firm's Asia regional managing partner and oversees its dispute resolution practice on that continent, will head the new senior leadership team, which consists of firm partners Alan Mason, Rafique Bachour and Rick van Aerssen, Freshfields said. When the team takes over in January, the members will replace current senior partner Edward Braham and managing partner Stephan Eilers. "I am honored to have been elected by my fellow partners, alongside Alan, Rafique...

