Perkins Coie Rakes In Microsoft, Intel Diversity Honors

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Perkins Coie LLP on Wednesday was recognized by both Microsoft Corp. and Intel Corp. for coming out on top over other BigLaw firms on increasing the representation of women and historically underrepresented attorneys within its ranks and on client matters. Microsoft said Perkins Coie was the top-performing law firm in its diversity program, while Intel praised the firm for having the technology giant's most diverse outside legal team for 2019, according to separate announcements posted online. Dev Stahlkopf, Microsoft corporate vice president and general counsel, in a blog post recognized Perkins Coie for achieving "impressive progress," including expanding diverse attorney hours...

