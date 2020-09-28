Deutsche Accused Of Regulatory Breaches In Italy Swap Suit

Law360, London (September 28, 2020, 4:48 PM BST) -- The government of Sicily has accused Deutsche Bank AG of breaching Italy's financial services rules as it hit back in a High Court dispute over an agreement to restructure the region's debts. Regione Siciliana — which consists of Sicily and its surrounding islands — has said that the terms of two interest rate swap transactions are "null and void" after Deutsche Bank failed to get sign-off from the region's legislative body, according to a Sep. 24 defense filed at the court in London. Deutsche Bank AG argued in its 2019 claim that the region had the authority to sign and deliver...

