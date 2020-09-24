Groups Call For Pebble Mine Permit Axe After CEO Resigns

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 9:52 PM EDT) -- Advocacy groups say a controversial Alaska gold and copper mine should not receive a key federal water permit after newly released tapes that allegedly show developers misled the public and regulators about future plans for the project. The Natural Resources Defense Council, SalmonState, United Tribes of Bristol Bay, and Trout Unlimited have all sharply criticized the Pebble Mine, and they say the resignation of Pebble Limited Partnership CEO Tom Collier does nothing to fix deep-seated problems with the project. Collier announced his resignation Wednesday after he and other executives were secretly recorded commenting on intentions to extend the life of the mine well...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS