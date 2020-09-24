3rd Circ. Suggests Care One's RICO Suit Belongs With Jury

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Thursday questioned why a jury was denied the opportunity to decide whether pressure tactics used by unions representing Care One workers amounted to extortion, as the nursing home chain sought to revive its racketeering lawsuit during an oral argument. A three-judge panel balked at the suggestion by the Service Employees International Union and two of its locals that their actions — including a public smear campaign targeting the business interests of Care One LLC co-founder Daniel E. Straus — were everyday tactics used in collective bargaining. "What you're saying is, 'Pretty nice reputation there. Shame if something...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS