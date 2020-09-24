GAO Says Protest Over Unusual Job Corps Deal Too Late

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 10:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has denied a protest over the U.S. Department of Labor canceling a small business procurement to operate a Job Corps data center in favor of an unrestricted deal, ruling it was filed too late. Instead of waiting until the department formally canceled its small business solicitation to move forward with an unrestricted solicitation that had been issued at the same time, Candor Solutions LLC needed to protest as soon it became clear that the DOL had no intention of awarding the disputed deal as a small business set-aside, the GAO said in its Sept. 15 decision,...

