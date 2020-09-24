Pa. Hospital Wins 3rd Circ. Union Fight Over Sale Docs

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A split Third Circuit panel said Thursday that the National Labor Relations Board erred in ordering a Pennsylvania-based hospital to provide a nurses union with the entire agreement pertaining to its pending sale, reasoning in a precedential decision that employers aren't required to furnish unions with irrelevant information. The board had abused its broad remedial discretion in adopting an administrative law judge's recommendation that Crozer-Keystone Health System turn over its asset purchase agreement to the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals, a two-judge majority ruled. The decision remanded the matter for the board to determine which of the APA's...

