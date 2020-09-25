Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brown Law Tapped To Lead Tivity Health Class Suit In Del.

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 5:31 PM EDT) -- The Brown Law Firm PC emerged Thursday as lead counsel in a federal consolidated suit seeking damages from directors and officers in the name of nutrition company Tivity Health Inc., who are blamed for a steep stock slump tied to its $1.3 billion acquisition of Nutrisystem Inc. in 2019.

U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Andrews' order consolidated three derivative suits filed in Delaware in July, and picked Brown to lead the shareholders' side. The suits made similar claims against 14 Tivity directors and top officers, accusing them of securities law violations and disclosure and duty failures, along with violations of...

