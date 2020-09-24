Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2nd Circ. Says Madoff Trustee Entitled To $41M Ponzi Profits

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 7:51 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court decision Thursday that ordered clients of the Bernie Madoff Ponzi scheme to return $41 million in fraudulent profits to the trustee overseeing the funds' bankruptcy estate, saying they were not entitled to keep anything more than their principal investment in the fund.

In an opinion written by Circuit Court Judge Robert D. Sack, the three-judge panel rejected arguments from the four former clients of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC that they could retain the $41 million in profits from their investments in the fraudulent fund because they did not receive...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!