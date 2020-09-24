2nd Circ. Says Madoff Trustee Entitled To $41M Ponzi Profits

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 7:51 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court decision Thursday that ordered clients of the Bernie Madoff Ponzi scheme to return $41 million in fraudulent profits to the trustee overseeing the funds' bankruptcy estate, saying they were not entitled to keep anything more than their principal investment in the fund. In an opinion written by Circuit Court Judge Robert D. Sack, the three-judge panel rejected arguments from the four former clients of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC that they could retain the $41 million in profits from their investments in the fraudulent fund because they did not receive...

