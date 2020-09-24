How RBG Tamed Robinson-Patman Price Discrimination

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 4:41 PM EDT) -- For such a prolific jurist, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves behind a sparse antitrust legacy, having served as lead author on just one opinion grounded in substantive antitrust law and filing none of her famous, stinging dissents on any antitrust-specific issue. That may be because her tenure largely coincided with three jurists with deep interest in or experience practicing or teaching antitrust law: Justices John Paul Stevens, Antonin Scalia and Stephen Breyer, who tended to attract the opinion-writing assignments in this area. Or it may simply be, as she testified at her confirmation hearings, "Antitrust … is not my strong suit."...

