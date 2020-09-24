Pot Co. Says NJ Rival Can't Jump Line For Hoboken Spot

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 11:14 PM EDT) -- Cannabis company Terrapin is accusing competitor Harmony Foundation of bypassing New Jersey's vetting process to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Hoboken, asking a court to revoke Harmony's application or force the company to be evaluated. Terrapin and Harmony are both vying to open dispensaries in Hoboken, with the storefronts just a few hundred feet from each other, according to the suit. But Harmony took advantage of a loophole and bypassed a required review before the state's Medical Cannabis Review Board, Terrapin says. "The Medical Marijuana Review Board was created to ensure that only the best actors enter the city," Terrapin...

