Calif. Regulator Says Pot Co. Made $64M Of Illicit Gummies

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 9:06 PM EDT) -- California's cannabis regulator has accused a Los Angeles-area manufacturer of flooding the regulated market with $64 million worth of cannabis gummies that were produced without proper licensing. In a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Los Angeles state court, the California Department of Public Health and the Bureau of Cannabis Control alleged that Vertical Bliss Inc. created more than 3.3 million pounds of Kushy Push brand marijuana gummies in an unlicensed factory. According to the complaint, investigators raided the factory in October 2019 and found cannabis concentrate, gummies, vapes and equipment for infusing products with cannabis, as well as records indicating that manufacture...

