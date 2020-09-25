Managing New IRS Global High-Wealth Audits

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 4:32 PM EDT) -- A summer webinar hosted by New York University featured comments by Doug O'Donnell, the commissioner for the Internal Revenue Service Large Business and International, or LB&I, Division regarding the division's global high-wealth audit program. He announced that LB&I agents would start opening several hundred audits of high-net-worth individuals in mid-July. While some high-wealth taxpayers will have already received audit notices from the IRS, likely the majority have yet to be notified. The first wave of these coordinated enterprise audits deluged taxpayers over 10 years ago, and were highly scrutinizing and searching audits.[1] This new wave will be at least as scrutinizing as the...

