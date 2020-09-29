Lakota Writer 'Counts' On Law Knowledge To Depict Tribal Life

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 4:27 PM EDT) -- David Heska Wanbli Weiden told Law360 in an exclusive interview that his new novel, "Winter Counts," let him use the gritty story of a Sicangu Lakota tough-guy-for-hire as a way to tackle larger questions around history, politics and justice on the tribe's South Dakota reservation. "Winter Counts," by David Heska Wanbli Weiden. Ecco/HarperCollins, 336 pages. "Winter Counts" tells the tale of Virgil Wounded Horse, whose nephew becomes entangled in a drug sting, leading Wounded Horse to take the law into his own hands and connect with tribal traditions he's long rejected. Weiden — who holds a law degree from the University of...

