High Court Mulls Jurisdictional Limits In Ford Defect Suits

Law360 (October 7, 2020, 6:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday grappled with the limits of specific personal jurisdiction and preserving litigants' due process rights as it considered whether Ford can be sued in Montana and Minnesota over accidents involving used cars with purportedly defective tires or airbags. During oral arguments conducted over video conference on Wednesday, the justices lobbed a variety of hypothetical scenarios at attorneys for Ford Motor Co. and injured accident victims as they weighed whether to adopt the Detroit auto giant's proposed proximate cause standard for establishing specific personal jurisdiction in product liability and negligence lawsuits. Ford is seeking to have the...

