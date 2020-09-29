Digital Platform Agency Would Imperil Internet Commerce

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 4:10 PM EDT) -- Look for a new Internet Commerce Commission if a Joe Biden administration takes office in January. The latest evidence is former Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler's proposal for a Digital Platform Agency, or DPA. Only a few years ago, such a proposal would have represented the views of a fringe. It now reflects the center-left consensus, albeit one shared by some on the right. The Wheeler report, co-authored with two other former Obama administration officials, provides little evidence of specific problems that need to be addressed — they're taken as given — or how the proposed new agency would benefit consumers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS