Calif. Appeals Court Asks For Briefs On SF Tax Ballot Ruling

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 7:50 PM EDT) -- A midlevel California appeals court asked San Francisco and an anti-tax group to explain how a recent state court decision finding that only a simple majority is needed to pass citizen-initiated tax ballot measures affects the present appeal. The state appeals court asked the city of San Francisco and the right-leaning Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association on Wednesday to file briefs to explain how the analysis in San Francisco v. All Persons Interested in Matter of Proposition C affects the association's present appeal. The Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association must file its brief by Oct. 8, and the city must respond within 14...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS